The Crowning Of George Tupou V

I’ve produced documentaries that aimed to reverse what was conventionally believed about a public figure or historical events. My work has included biographies of Sam Giancana, Frank Sinatra, and Jimi Hendrix. Perhaps the film that had the greatest impact was Nazi Gold, which ended the myth of Swiss neutrality in World War II.

While contributing to these films was fulfilling, I witnessed the gradual degradation and transition of factual programming and news media to what it is today; stories and pieces that seek to reinforce beliefs rather than open minds. Having no interest in creating propaganda, I ventured into the challenging world of independent filmmaking.

When a mutual friend introduced me to Crown Prince George Toupou V, I knew little about his country. I also hadn’t considered making a documentary about Tonga, the only remaining kingdom in Polynesia.

In addition to having a wide range of interests, George was a history buff and had seen some of my work. Over the next few years, we became friends. Once I asked him his thoughts on becoming a King. He said, it’s not a job one chooses, the job chooses you.

George Toupou V And David Marks

In 2005, his father, who had ruled Tonga for over four decades, passed away. George would soon be crowned King, and I suggested that I could film his Coronation and set the events within a documentary about the history of Tonga. He graciously agreed.

The two-year process of producing and directing this independent documentary — with four visits to the remote island chain between Hawaii and New Zealand — opened my eyes to a unique island culture. The Tongan people continue to face challenges, yet they are a rare indigenous culture that defied being conquered or colonized by European invaders. This historical anomaly is a powerful factor in making their society unique and accounts for their sense of stability and independent spirit.

George Tupou V was the King of Tonga for six years until 2012 when he died after overseeing dramatic reforms in his country. Coronation — In the Kingdom of Tonga continues to be viewed and appreciated by many Tongans at home and abroad.

There is no paywall to watch the documentary, however, donations are most welcome, as the film was a not-for-profit endeavor. Any amount is greatly appreciated and will support the ongoing writing and interviews for Report From Planet Earth. When contributing, click this next button, then return to this page and the link to the film below. Enjoy an adventure into a faraway land!

Make A One Time Donation Here

Coronation is best viewed on a computer screen or television with a clear sound system. The following button opens a page in Vimeo with a password prompt. Type in TABOO (all caps) — and the one-hour film can be played without limitation.

Watch CORONATION

Share