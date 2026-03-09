Report From Planet Earth

Report From Planet Earth

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David K. West's avatar
David K. West
Mar 10

This message is for the future of this planet Earth and all the forms of life on, in and above it.

Dearest One Who Cares,

Straight forward, from the sacred part of my heart, would you please consider spending a few minutes of your daily life, to help keep this planet Earth reliably stable. Not earthquaking, erupting, continental splitting. Just stable.

Earth is unique in being the womb of creation, home of evolution, heaven on earth. If it wasn’t, no one would be here. Like a President or any leader of a country is a mirror of the consciousness of the population, Earth is the mirror of every living form on it. The human race causes effects more broadly and subtly than all the other forms of life combined.

Like a few thousand people with the right sources, locations, fundings and strong innocent hearts can give health-giving foods to millions of people, Earth is in the position of the millions and needs to hear from the hearts of the people who understand and can share the unlimited powers of the pure love dwelling in the most sacred part of their heart, their Soul.

One’s Soul is an emanation of God, the creator, the One. Love is life. Lives are miracles. Miracles are creativity. Creation is God’s expression of love. This essential entity Earth deserves the miracles that release it from the human-generated nature’s law-breaking pressures. For some time, eight to twelve volcanoes, far from any humans, animals, birds, may erupt and reduce the excessive pressures in the nearby continental structure.

A thought pattern, felt in a pure heart, channels the eternal free energy to the miracles God loves to consider and do.

“Every political center on this planet Earth is stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable”

“Pure love saturates every drop of water, in every water well, in this planet Earth “

“Pure love saturates every drop of water, in every water tower, on this planet Earth”

“Pure love saturates every drop of water, in, on and above this planet Earth”

“The Earth that supports the waters is stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable”

“Wherever the animals are on this planet Earth, the Earth is stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable”

“Wherever the Whales, the Manatees the Dolphins, the Sharks are in the waters, the nearby Earth is stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable, stable”

“Every volcano of the present, the past, the future,

Every center of every earthquake of the present, the past, the future,

Every island of the present, the past, the future,

Every part of this Earth that are above the levels of the waters,

Every part of this Earth that is under water,

Every part of this Earth that is under ice,

Every part of this Earth that is under snow,

Every part of this Earth that is under everything and anything other than a part of this Earth,

Earth wants them all to be stable.

Dearest Every Level Of Divinity, Dearest Angels, Dearest Saints, Dearest Cosmic Healers, Dearest Cosmic Beings, Dearest everyone who wants this planet Earth to be stable, Dearest everyone who wants to help keep this planet Earth stable, Dearest everyone who is in charge of keeping this planet Earth stable, Dearest everyone who this applies to,

Please Please Please, Please Please

remember God Loves You.

“God Loves Me”

Please remember God Loves You, as often as you can.

“God Loves Me”

Please remember your devotion.

“God Loves Me”

Please feel Awesome.

“God Loves Me”

Please feel stable.

“God Loves Me”

Please be stable.

“God Loves Me”

Please maintain stability.”

“God Loves Me”

Read this two or more times a day, because your consciousness, focused correctly, will help this planet Earth maintain stability. The more you support The Laws Of Nature, the more they support you. “As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Every time you remember “God Loves Me” the linking takes place in the essential channels that integrate your body, mind, heart and Soul.

Your intuition is your perfect pure eternal Soul communicating with you and can only tell you the truth.

Enjoy this opportunity to experience the results of the miracles of love and bliss your life is created of.

Please share this message with all the people, you want to help know, some of the essential basics of keeping this planet Earth stable.

David K West

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Masaki Fujii's avatar
Masaki Fujii
Mar 9

The fastest speed reached by humans was recorded in September 2023 by NASA's solar probe, Parker Solar Probe, at approximately 635,000 to 690,000 km/h (0.00063 times the speed of light).

The closest star system to Earth is Proxima Centauri, and we know it has Satellite system.

But it's still 4.2 light-years away.

Even at Parker Solar Probe's speed, it would take 533 years for a one-way trip, or 1,000 years for a round-trip.

Even if we could build a spacecraft five times faster than Parker, it would still take 200 years for a round-trip.

It is believed that there are 100 billion to 1 trillion sun-like stars in our galaxy alone (estimated diameter 100,000 light-years).

I dream that somewhere out there, there is a star system similar to our sun, inhabited by one or two species more evolved than humans.

However, we cannot travel faster than the speed of light, and it is unlikely that a living creature capable of moving on its own with a lifespan of around 1,000 years would ever visit Earth.

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