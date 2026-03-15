Report From Planet Earth

Report From Planet Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VladTepesBlog's avatar
VladTepesBlog
Mar 16

Excellent example of an active measure. Thank you.

Now explain about why we all have to take experimental gene therapies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Marks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture