Ruins of Hiroshima, 1945, After the Atomic Blast

Numerous encroachments into nuclear bases and facilities have extended beyond American airspace. In 1980, in England’s most publicized UFO case, an unexplained object appeared over joint U.S./Royal Air Force bases near Rendlesham Forest. Military witnesses described a round, silent, high-speed craft that hovered over a secret arsenal of nuclear weapons stored in 25 fortified underground bunkers.

A Soviet-era report from 1982 documents a bright craft exhibiting incredible maneuvers over a key intercontinental ballistic missile installation in Ukraine. While the object was overhead, the missiles independently switched into ready-to-launch mode. Operators could not disarm them. Only when the craft departed did the missiles disengage.

Multiple witnesses reported UAP sightings that coincided with an unexplained drop in radiation levels during the 1986 Chornobyl power station disaster. Immediately after unidentified objects were observed over the site, ionizing radiation from the fire decreased dramatically, reducing the possibility of a nuclear explosion.

Consistent unexplained activity spanned the second half of the 20th century. As the 21st century unfolds, further revelations continue to emerge. The current phase of renewed debate began in 2017, when the Pentagon acknowledged the existence of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). Former U.S. Navy pilots gave interviews about a 2004 incident where they sighted a cigar-shaped metallic craft that demonstrated extraordinary maneuverability and speed. Luis Elizondo, who ran the AATIP, resigned due to limitations surrounding the program and became one of the leading advocates for full disclosure of the government’s information about UAPs.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence acknowledged 144 incidents involving military personnel between 2004 and 2021, noting that 18 displayed “unusual flight characteristics” with no evidence linking them to foreign technology. The analysis concluded with bureaucratic caution: further study needed.

Former intelligence official David Grusch testified to Congress in 2023 about recovery programs of crashed discs and biological remains. Retired military officials corroborated his allegations in the 2025 documentary, “The Age of Disclosure.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the former vice-chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, states that, “there are repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it’s not ours. And we don’t know whose it is.”

In a 2024 report, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) claimed it found no evidence of extraterrestrial activity, attributing sightings to misidentified conventional objects. It dismissed allegations that any government agency was involved in secret UAP activities.

This attempt to quell interest and concern failed to end serious inquiry.

In September 2025, a congressional hearing produced visceral testimony directly countering the AARO claims. Former Air Force security officer Jeffrey Nuccetelli described an event on Oct. 14, 2003, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During tests, Boeing contractors and security personnel reported a gigantic floating square hovering over the launch site. Multiple witnesses stated, “It was over 100 yards long, glowing red, and silent.”

Nuccetelli led the rapid response team. “When I showed up, it’s just mayhem. Everybody’s excited. They’re scared. Everyone’s freaked out. People were screaming.” Asked if there was any inquiry afterward? “No.” No interview. No investigation. No acknowledgment after a dramatic incursion at a sensitive nuclear-capable launch facility.

Investigative journalist George Knapp presented declassified files revealing that, behind closed doors, “Military and intelligence personnel admit that these things are real. They can fly in formation, they’re evasive, and they outperform any aircraft known to exist, including ours.”

Despite Congressional efforts, the military and intelligence agencies remain unyielding, insisting there is nothing more to tell. According to Elizondo, legislation to mandate disclosure has stalled due to pressure from defense industry lobbyists with vested interests in covert reverse-engineering of recovered spacecraft.

Some of the same companies are also involved in the manufacture of nuclear weaponry.

Meanwhile, the most important questions remain unanswered: Why do UAPs concentrate around nuclear activity? How do they disable or enable weapons systems with surgical precision? Why have these incidents occurred since 1945 without satisfactory explanation?

The full records of UAP incursions at laboratories and bases have never been released for open analysis. Yet the numerous incidents that are acknowledged indicate an agenda and intentionality surrounding humanity’s ultimate weaponry.

Devastation at the west end of Miyuki Bridge, Hiroshima, August 6, 1945

The history of warfare repeatedly shows that nations have employed their most powerful weapons against their enemies. Modernizing and increasing strategic arsenals in the guise of nuclear deterrence is a blatant ruse. Eighty years without nuclear war represents borrowed time —sustained by occasional levelheadedness and the restraint of individuals during crisis moments.

As countries compete and respond to immediate threats, military forces remain locked into frameworks that used limited destructive methods. Eventually, through accident, false alarm, system failure or escalation of a regional conflict, weapons capable of global devastation will work as designed.

As the last treaty limiting the largest nuclear arsenals has expired, the future becomes more precarious. What comes next depends on awareness of mounting risks and the instinct to survive.

Considering the increasing possibility of nuclear war, there is an imperative to examine the confirmed correlation between UAP activity and strategic weapons development and deployment. Three possibilities warrant examination.

First: These incidents represent foreign surveillance using technology that defies known physics. Yet no nation has demonstrated capabilities approaching what military witnesses describe — craft that disable missile systems, achieve hypersonic speeds without propulsion and operate with impunity over the most secure installations on Earth. If such technology existed in 1945 or anytime since then, the global balance of power would have shifted decisively.

Second: Experienced pilots, radar operators and nuclear launch officers across multiple nations and eight decades have misidentified conventional phenomena. This requires dismissing testimony from personnel specifically trained to identify aircraft, corroborated by multiple independent witnesses, often with radar confirmation and physical effects on weapons systems. While some incidents might have conventional explanations, the pattern’s consistency across decades, locations and independent observers makes wholesale misidentification statistically improbable. It also means rejecting the VASCO study’s statistical correlation between nuclear tests, UAP and transient phenomena in astronomical data.

Third: Extraterrestrial beings and technology have been monitoring and evaluating humanity’s most dangerous weapons since their development, demonstrating both presence and capability in a deliberate pattern. The consistency suggests intent. The objects appear systematically at nuclear facilities, remaining visible long enough for documentation by trained observers. They demonstrate technological superiority, then depart before confrontation.

The witnesses and those who have examined the evidence provide a consistent interpretation:

David Schuur, whose missiles showed spurious launch indicators at Minot: “A systematic message.”

Robert Salas, whose missiles went offline at Malmstrom: “They wanted us to know they could control our weapons.”

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, who led the response team at Vandenberg: “They wanted to be seen.”

Robert Hastings, who interviewed more than 160 military veterans: “Visitors from elsewhere in the universe have taken an interest in our long-term survival — governments are being warned that they are playing with fire.”

Official resistance at the highest levels of government to this dire warning is unmistakable: Any external influence on the future is unacceptable to those in power. Instead, efforts focus on gaining technical knowledge by reverse-engineering recovered artifacts — a telling, deeply misguided reaction. This instinctive reflex reveals the depth of humanity’s challenge.

The possibility that a message is being delivered in the form of an intervention demands the involvement of noble souls from all walks of life. Military posturing and raising defensive barriers are unacceptable responses to indications that there is intelligent life beyond Earth.

Maintaining secrecy about UAPs while nuclear risks accelerate serves institutional authority at the expense of human survival. As arsenals expand without restraint, resistance to acknowledging this information is increasingly precarious.

Disclosure can usher in a new era of reflection and reversal of humanity’s self-destructive behavior.

The witnesses are credible. The pattern is documented. The evidence continues to suggest that the development of extinction-level weapons has not gone unnoticed by forces we don’t understand. The demonstrations have increased awareness of this unprecedented crossroads.

How we act on that awareness will determine the future.

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