Gustave Naessens was another who observed pleomorphism. He too was tormented by the US government acting to support the AMA - for his cancer-killing drug.

My understanding of Rife's death is that he was murdered by the US govt.

Talk about territory protection.

Thanks for discussing Underlein, he has evaded my historical analysis.

Radionics uses Rife frequencies alongside the Spooky2 frequency generation. There are a lot of people using this technology quietly for themselves and many others. It branches into Homeopathy and other energy medicines. They all work successfully.

A bacteria is a life stage of a complex we know little about. It morphs dependent on circumstances - food source or terrain, frequency, emotional response and thought plus genetics (spinning toroids if DNA) - those are simply frequencies. Change the thought, change the frequency, change the energy, change the physical manifestation which is terrain. It's quantum physics and toroidal structures that give matter form. 🙏 In health you can change the physical terrain - food, high dose vitamins, hygiene, surgery, muscle release plus targeted 'drugs' as herbs and from the other aspects use the frequencies, thoughts and emotions to alter everything else including energy of place and spiritual hygiene and release. Applying herbs etc energetically is a profound approach in my experience. It's a multi multi layered and target specific approach that uses ALL skills IF practitioners and 'patient' are willing to work together with intent to heal and honesty. 🙏

