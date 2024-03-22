Fifty years ago in 1974, the peak of a viral streaking epidemic plagued the United States and Europe. Naked humans dashed through the center of towns and cities and suddenly halted major sporting events. The most disruptive behavior was on college campuses where nude streakers appeared outside classroom windows, ending any semblance of concentration.

Analysts previously claimed the expression of public nudity was the final surge of the ’60s counterculture and an attempt at solidifying the sexual revolution of that era. Recently, a government scientist who previously worked on epidemic and pandemic control at the Centers for Disease Control revealed that the behavior was induced by the accidental release of a bio-engineered virus in the late 1960’s. He also claimed the CDC mounted a massive campaign to produce and distribute an antidote.

Dr. Hensig Godt described how he recognized the misdirected response to streaking and claimed it was only one of many CDC failures.

I knew then that we had both over-reacted and underestimated our ability to make the Streaking Virus situation worse. I tried to point out that the benefits were not worth the risk. Having attempted to raise the alarm, I was fired and my reputation was ruined. It was so apparent that streaking was harmless. No one believed me back then — I knew that the innoculation efforts would fail — they said I was spreading lies because I’d lost my job. But I couldn’t forget, and seeing how the same thing happens over and over again until this day, I had to speak up.

In an article called Streaking Virus, for the online news website, Big Pharma Blunders, reporter Donna Verito describes how she confirmed the covert program alleged by Dr. Godt:

A Freedom of Information Act request produced unassailable documentation about the top-secret program. The unredacted report from 1977, Streaking, Its Cause And Cure, from the Centers for Disease Control archives, delineates how a government funded lab created a virus causing the behavioral syndrome. When the pathogen was accidentally released and panic ensued — a failed vaccination effort caused the only real damage.

The document identifies the Streaking Virus development as part of an experimental biowarfare program during the Vietnam War. If an enemy’s troops were infected by the pathogen, they would suddenly remove their clothing, drop their weapons, and streak across battlefields — becoming easy targets. Although the virus was never deployed, the epidemic began shortly after a student in one of the experiments escaped naked from a university laboratory — allowing the infection to spread widely.

Verito explained that the unintended release caused panic in the government.

The CDC, the White House, and other federal agencies all conspired to minimize damage, repressing information that might reveal what had happened. No one could know that the government was responsible for streaking. Authorities were afraid of the worst: millions of people getting naked and running through America’s streets and shopping malls. A clandestine group of scientists was assigned to rapidly develop a vaccine.

Another document released with a FOIA request confirmed that the same bioweapon laboratory that developed the Streaking Virus was contracted to assist pharmaceutical companies in generating the vaccine. When contacted to explain this decision, CDC spokesperson, Dewey Whatyatelmi said,

Using our partners in BioTech and Big Pharma made perfect sense as their labs already knew everything about the virus. They could develop a cure more quickly than any other supplier and were trustworthy. We stand behind that decision, even though in retrospect the vaccine was unsafe and ineffective.

The covert program produced millions of gallons of a liquid inoculant that could be added to food or drinks. A concurrent promotional program for the fast food industry was developed to ensure that most consumers would unknowingly ingest the vaccine in new food products.

By late 1974, McDonald’s Special Sauce and Kentucky Fried Chicken Extra Crispy buckets were laced with the streaking vaccine. Sprite Zero Sugar, a new diet soda, was funded and distributed widely in the same year to spread the inoculant through the population.

Although implementation was not confirmed, documents suggest it was added to baby formulas. No justification was given for preventing naked infants and toddlers from streaking.

The most bizarre attempt to get high-risk individuals to ingest the oral vaccine was the production of a new baby food for college students. Gerber Singles failed to sell; universities remained the epicenter of naked activities for many years.

The vaccine had little impact on the aberrant behavior, but the attempted repression of the virus was responsible for an increase in a surge of nude sports and recreation. Additionally, the rapid development of a vaccine to control streaking did not allow for appropriate trials, and many acute and chronic health conditions have been traced to the toxic effects of the concoction.

A recently released conclusive study secretly done by the CDC, confirmed that those who received the streaking virus vaccine were five times more likely to disrobe in public than the unvaccinated.

The vaccine against the streaking virus was just one of a generation of dangerous innoculents. Medical researchers have suggested that the growing prevalence of acute and chronic disorders is directly related to the unnecessary application of a huge range of untested vaccines. These products are not only exempt from thorough safety testing — pharmaceutical manufacturers have no liability for the damage they cause.

The secret Streaking program was supervised by David Sencer, director of the CDC between 1966 and 1977. Sencer had already been known for doing nothing to stop the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which was only halted in 1972 with revelations that participants were allowed to die — although a cure was readily available.

In her recent article, Donna Verito singles out Sencer as a key player in many CDC failures.

No lessons were learned from the Streaking Virus fiasco. During the tragedy of the Swine Flu outbreak of 1976, though made public, Sencer oversaw the production and distribution of a failed vaccine to nearly 50 million Americans. In addition to the unrecorded damage to general health, the ineffective and unsafe Swine Flu vaccine initiated confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome. I highly recommend watching a revealing 60 Minutes segment on the Swine Flu Outbreak with Mike Wallace. David Sencer responds meekly to some tough questions on the CDC’s involvement, revealing a repeating pattern of deceit and ignorance in CDC failures that reverberate with their handling of COVID-19. He was forced to resign not long after the program aired.

In his monumental review of U.S. Government responses to public health crises, Medical Insecurity, historian Dr. Klar Zuversicht pulls no punches on how compromised regulators succumb to pharmaceutical company demands. Contacted to comment on the revelations about the Streaking Virus, he said,

When evaluating the CDC, the FDA and the NIH responses to threats over the last fifty years, from the Streaking Virus to COVID-19, one must conclude that the worst possible decisions have been taken — often with nefarious influence and horrific results. The logical conclusion is that all agencies are severely comprimised by powerful forces that have little to do with improving public health. This is unforgiveable. All evidence converges to prove that this viral destructive behavior of the U.S. government is incurable without a complete renovation of the oversight system.

The CDC report confirms that the Streaking Virus, like most other pathogens, subsided naturally, confirming intervention was unnecessary. Some hospitalizations and deaths of streakers were blamed on the virus, however, upon closer examination, all patients had pre-existing conditions that were responsible for their poor health — well before they did any streaking.

Although occasional streakers with new variants still appear in public and reveal themselves in various media, there have been no reports of any detrimental internal or external effects for decades.

