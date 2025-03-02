As America looks in the mirror to gauge its vitality, the degree of deterioration of our well-being presents a shocking reflection.

The acute and chronic conditions that plague us are not unique to the United States. However, the proportion of those afflicted with life-altering debilitating conditions is substantially higher than in other developed countries. Our health and happiness have been degrading for decades and a renewed consideration of the origins of this decline is overdue.

There has never been a culture or country without suffering, and the causes of illness have been considered and debated throughout human civilization. Expansive commentaries of the past on the cause of disease have been dismissed in the modern era as obsolete. Contemporary medical theories recklessly present a superficial response to the dramatic deterioration of the ability to maintain homeostasis within our environment.

The materialistic, scientific standard that deems reality as definable only within a range of technical observations and microscopic examination reveals an extremely narrow, self-imposed limitation. This dogmatic and restrictive approach to illness has little value in comparison to the historically proven traditional medical and spiritual views on the causes of disease and suffering.

The most sensible and time-honored analysis recognizes that our well-being has a multifaceted range of causalities, with an illness having no one cause. There are instances when a unique treatment, medicine, or herb will catalyze relief of acute symptoms, and even prevent death, although a permanent reversal of most conditions is rarely initiated by a single remedy.

A cursory approach ignores the deeper causes of our societal malady and needs examination. In addition to an evaluation of the superficial current medical tenets, making America healthy requires a paradigm shift.

There has been little effort to understand the roots of our malaise and minimal encouragement for individuals to develop with stable foundations. Nurturing willpower and self-control are considered indulgences of athletes and warriors. Leaders, doctors, and teachers are not actively disseminating the perennial knowledge that health is our greatest wealth.

While in the depths of suffering, it is difficult for anyone to consider this wider perspective. For those who are ill, it is understandable that they prioritize looking for relief from symptoms. The role of modern doctors has devolved into obliging this instinct and ignoring the wider picture; often admitting to not knowing the causes of illness, while continuing to prescribe pharmaceuticals that suppress symptoms and do more harm.

Physicians are trained to deconstruct the subtleties of individuality, and narrowly assign named conditions to patients, virtually ignoring the differences that support autonomy. Lifestyle, dietary, or emotional factors influencing vigor are at best an afterthought — and more often deemed fringe. Despite a recognition of the vast complexities of human physiology and immunology, a two-dimensional germ theory continues to dominate the diagnosis and treatment of contagious diseases.

While the medical community remains in denial of the central causes of dysfunction, most people recognize that our culture has become immersed in a toxic soup of combined destructive influences.

The range and degree of health disorders attributable to the overt factors of environmental pollution, poisonous drugs and additives, nutritional deficiencies, and stressful dynamics are important considerations. Yet there can be no realistic solutions without understanding what has allowed these rampant influences to go unchecked.

Citizens have been reduced to consumers; even as they attempt to secure healthcare. The U.S. is one of the few countries where advertising pharmaceuticals is tolerated.

The fitness and strength of Americans will certainly not be improved by dispensing more drugs and increasing medical intervention. The freedom to shop and the right to sell have overtaken sensible decision-making that supports the development of a bountiful civilization.

Using medicines with more risks than benefits, promoting foods empty of nutrition, and allowing poisons in the atmosphere are all symptomatic practices of a nation that has lost the noble principles enshrined in its foundation.

Profit-oriented incentives have trampled the primary human instincts that maximize a buoyant spirit. Without an ethical compass or means of divining what is truly healthy, it is no wonder Americans have accepted low standards for realizing fruitful, meaningful lives.

Replacing harmful, embedded practices with innovative, beneficial protocols is at the heart of today’s challenge. And this can only happen with a powerful shift from the dominant repressive model.

Our country’s well-being is grounded in an inspired and encouraged citizenry. A society that is dominated by material concerns and possessive wealth will be much sicker than a nation that understands the importance of joyful activity, unconditional compassion, and unlimited creativity.

For a renewal of good health, the continued vitality of the people of the United States is dependent upon unwavering priorities that support life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

