In the latest propaganda ploy to impact the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary, the Committee to Protect Healthcare gathered roughly 17,000 signatures from physicians. In a letter distributed to the press, Mr. Kennedy was baselessly described as dangerous. The signatories represent under .1% of the 6 million healthcare professionals in the country.

According to Statista, a global data platform, “As of May 2024, the total number of professionally active physicians in the United States amounted to 1,109,460 physicians.” Deducting the 17,000 who signed the petition leaves 1,094,460 physicians who have not indicated whether or not they might support RFK Jr. as Health Secretary.

Considering the recent Presidential election results and medical practitioners' dissatisfaction with the state of healthcare in the United States, hundreds of thousands of physicians are undoubtedly in favor of Mr. Kennedy’s nomination.

Many doctors are supportive of his plans to improve oversight of healthcare. Additionally, there are 4 million nurses in the country who witness first-hand the ongoing results of mismanagement of drugs and over-medication — and a vast majority certainly would welcome new leadership.

Another key group has not been polled on the Kennedy nomination.

Over one-third of Americans seek care from 500,000 alternative, functional, and traditional doctors who often see patients who have suffered the abuses of the current healthcare system. These medical professional’s opinions must be taken into account when considering who will lead HHS.

The current climate where Big Pharma exerts huge influence over healthcare directly and through various medical associations is intimidating to all caregivers. Those who defy conventional medical wisdom, question the application of a drug, or challenge vaccine protocols are humiliated and ostracized. Few are brave enough to openly endorse a major change to a system where defying the organized criminal enterprise that has engineered a corporate dominance of pharmacology — is a risk to their livelihoods.

Yet the sentiment of millions of healthcare workers who want change is palpable — and those claiming to support the industry’s status quo are suspect.

The 17,000 physicians who signed the letter condemning Kennedy are not only an insignificant number, there are additional grounds to reject their plea. The organization that generated the letter and gathered signatures — the Committee to Protect Healthcare — has duplicitous motives and controversial funding.

Their financing and directives come primarily from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, whose political dark money has been used to lobby against Mr. Kennedy and in various nefarious activities attempting to boost their preferred policies and candidates.

Although not required to reveal where funds come from, just four donors accounted for close to two-thirds of Sixteen Thirty Fund’s revenues last year, according to its tax filing. One donor gave the group a whopping $50.5 million, while others wrote checks for $31.4 million, $21.8 million, and $13.6 million.

No one makes a major contribution to the Sixteen Thirty Fund without the expectation that the organization will serve their interests. Millions are applied to political dirty tricks and smear campaigns with the knowledge and behest of funders.

Billionaire George Soros has admitted to giving substantially to the Sixteen Thirty Fund. He covertly funded the Committee to Protect Healthcare’s letter claiming that RFK Jr. would be a disastrous choice for HHS Secretary.

Soros’s donations are motivated by something other than altruistic concerns about the health of Americans.

Soros Fund Management is heavily invested in Big Pharma, recently increasing its stake in AstraZeneca, holding over $200 million worth of shares. This dwarfs his $24.5 million stake in Merck & Co. and $19.2 million in Eli Lilly & Co. These investments are deeply threatened by the possibility of a revamped HHS department under Mr. Kennedy that would exert greater scrutiny over the drug industry.

The financial influence of pharmaceutical investors in Washington is increasing as the new administration appears ready to make major changes to oversight. Unsurprisingly, their hostile effort to reject RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary is a central, critical task, as he has threatened to put the health of Americans before profits.

The ranting and hysterics of a small group of physicians are a front for the vested interests of powerful oligarchs. Senators with open eyes and minds will recognize these desperate measures and confirm Mr. Kennedy’s nomination.

