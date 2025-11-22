Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas, The Site Of President John F. Kennedy’s Murder

It was early afternoon on 22 November 1963, on a cold, clear day, as I sat at a desk in my sixth-grade classroom. We were silently writing essays when out of the loudspeaker system, normally reserved for school announcements, a newscaster’s voice filled the room.

Miss Lazareth was the strictest, most severe teacher in our elementary school, whose gaze alone could freeze errant behavior. Even as an eleven-year-old, I recognized that she was a benevolent despot and that her stern exterior was surgically applied to keep us in line to maximize our learning.

The blaring voice was the initial shock, and we quickly focused our attention on the news. John F. Kennedy had been shot and killed as he rode through Dallas in a motorcade. Our beloved young president, whom we admired for starting the Peace Corps, initiating physical fitness programs across the country, and playing touch football on the White House lawn, was the target of an assassin. After hearing this shocking report, Miss Lazareth, without a word, sat down at her desk and wept in front of us. It was an impossible moment.

I felt a strange pain that I’d never experienced, and when my dear friends Kathy and Joan also started crying, I instinctively knew the world would never be the same. An assassination was something that happened a long time ago to Lincoln. How could my President be shot in our modern world?

These memories are still quite clear, although after learning that the President was dead, the days afterward remained in a fog of confusion. My family sat around the TV as the bizarre events unfolded. We watched as the assassin was shot by a man who claimed he later said he was doing justice for Mrs. Kennedy. We learned he was the owner of a strip club whose morality suddenly arrived in a moment of passionate patriotism.

It was not a happy Thanksgiving.

The following year, solemn men in Washington in suits with gray hair attempted to assure us that Lee Harvey Oswald was the guy who killed the President, but they insisted too strongly that he acted alone.

I never really believed the lie that order was being restored. We were supposed to be a great nation capable of coming back from any crisis or tragedy. In considering the subsequent decades, there has been no restoration of any sense of order, and more questions have been raised about the events in November 1963.

The shock of that day reverberates. Consider Donald Trump’s response at the end of his first term to a question from Judge Andrew Napolitano. He asked why President Trump reversed himself and refused to release all details and documents about the government’s knowledge of the JFK assassination. Trump said,

Judge, If they showed you what they showed me, you wouldn't have released it either.

To which the Judge replied, though he received no clear answer,

Who's they? What did they show you?

This chilling exchange reveals that the JFK assassination has such power and significance that decades later, the information was once again deemed too dangerous for the American people to process. And this is not just President Trump’s opinion. Joe Biden also reversed his position and refused to comply with the 1992 legislation demanding the orderly release of all documents regarding the assassination previously deemed top secret. After being elected to his second term, Trump released some of these, but nothing was revealed.

What can we extrapolate from this strange dichotomy? Two Presidents, who on most other matters vehemently disagreed, both know more than us about the assassination. What else do they have in common? Why the continued dark veil over those events?

The most obvious conclusion is that the information would affect them personally. An implied threat that presidents were expendable or a revelation that would impact their power or finances are both incentives to change one’s mind about telling the truth about the assassination. Are there forces within the government that continue to intimidate the highest office in the US?

All presidents are beneficiaries of the military-industrial complex that was engendered after World War II and was threatened by the Kennedy presidency. And most presidents have wealth dependent on that structure, although they continue to claim they are advocates for peace. Candidates declare their leadership will change the economic direction of the country, yet when elected, they continue the decades-long trend of supporting fiscal policies that harm the desperate and allow the destruction of the middle class.

Since 1963, the tragedies of U.S. government complicity in environmental and pharmaceutical catastrophes are matched by the outrageously expensive and harmful acceleration of hostile war-mongering. The trickle-down effect of the country’s allegiance to corporatism is apparent.

One only has to look at the moral and physical condition of Americans to confirm the debilitating increase in acute and chronic physical and emotional suffering; this is the true barometer of the health of a nation.

Those who benefit from an unbalanced system want nothing to change. With this obvious degradation in mind, what could be the big secret about John F. Kennedy’s assassination that would disrupt national security? As the vast majority of people lack any security, the true risk is to a small minority that thrives on a nation intentionally divided and distracted from reality.

The facade of the United States upholding a higher civil and moral order has crumbled, while the defense of this delusion is getting louder. The same voices cover for the actions of those who were responsible for the murder of a president.

Attempts to reveal the facts about President Kennedy’s assassination continue to be met with derision and scorn, while the myth of what happened is presented as fact. Since the day of his death, fingers were pointed at a lone nut — a man who declared he was just a patsy. Lee Oswald had no apparent motive, and in light of his complex background as a former Marine and an intelligence asset run by the CIA, his claim of being set up rings true. When a hint of conspiracy was allowed to be considered after a decade, organized crime was the highlighted culprit. Unfortunately for those who attempted to draw focus to the mob and their motives, it turned out that these mobsters were very close to U.S. Intelligence services; some contracted to assassinate foreign leaders.

It is this dark trail that can be glimpsed in the thousands of redacted pages from the National Archives that have slowly been released. But government records won’t reveal the actual perpetrators of the evil deeds.

For those who care to know, there is a verifiable network that includes powerful leaders and intelligence operatives whose names appear in the meager records of clandestine political operations throughout the second half of the 20th century. They have an ongoing top-secret means of communication — and undoubtedly participated in conspiracies of the highest order.

Even if no other shred of evidence is found or revealed, historians of the future have enough circumstantial material to understand why no one in power would allow further confirmation that the public execution of JFK was a coup. Unassailable proof that the most powerful forces in Washington were involved in the assassination condemns the city as an axis of evil like no other the planet has experienced.

The larger the crime, the greater the conspiracy, the more protestations of innocence. The most revelational aspect of this strange state of American intrigue is the increasingly hostile tone of those who attack those who dare to doubt conventional wisdom. Anyone who depends on illogical name-calling to defend the myth is suspect. Those who continue to support the Warren Commission findings, in light of its leadership by Allen Dulles, the CIA director whom President Kennedy had fired, know more than they admit.

In Washington, no one blinks when the fox is a key investigator into henhouse deaths.

Subsequently, most of those who would become President are not about to reveal any major truth to the American people. In a realm where government agencies are captive to corporate interests, politicians are beholden to their donors, and all sense of ethical behavior is eclipsed, it is no wonder that the darkest manipulations are deemed dangerous to the public.

Yet the people are wiser than their leaders, with over 60% of Americans sensing they are being told lies. It began the very day President Kennedy was shot, and I have no doubt that is why my dear sixth-grade teacher, Miss Lazareth, openly wept.

The story is far from over. Almost everyone is tired of the divisiveness in Washington and the ongoing fabrications with broken promises. Some attempt to break through the madness.

Though his life was cut short by those who were threatened by an ideal vision for the country, John F. Kennedy awakened part of our spirit that will not be subdued.

The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived, and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. ~ President John F. Kennedy

