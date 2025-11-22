Report From Planet Earth

Nov 22

I was in 5th grade. Our teacher had been out of the classroom momentarily. He rushed back in and almost shouted, "President Kennedy has been shot!" The first girls to start crying were made fun of by the coarser boys. But after being around several crying girls throughout the day I couldn't take it anymore and withdrew to the boys restroom and turned off the lights and sat on a toilet shedding my own tears. My best friend found me in there and asked if I was crying and I said yes. He went out. That's my memory of the day Kennedy was shot.

Through the years I have done my best to ignore all the repeated talk about it. When King and RFK were assassinated soon after, I knew something deep was going on. I felt only negative thoughts about the Vietnam war. I got immersed in my hobbies and interests and successfully avoided the real world for decades. So, I was part of the problem, allowing the powergrab to worsen by being complacent. Most Boomers are alike guilty of being complicit in our Nation's destruction. How destroyed are we? We don't know. January 6th revealed a "justice" system so rotten and corrupted by political division that it still boggles my mind.

I do not have any strong hope that President Trump is going to affect any revolution to change our Gov't, or how things are done. I do not think that anything can be done short of a full-on civil war. And even if that happens, it is years and years out.

