Guernica, Pablo Picasso, 1937

(Published by the Orlando Sentinel, 1 October 2026)

The dust-up stirred by Anthropic’s chief executive, Dario Amodei, has subsided into familiar polarized views. He argued that the AI industry must voluntarily slow the rate at which it increases its models’ capabilities. His suggestion that independent evaluators with genuine access verify that safety work keeps pace with technical progress seemed a reasonable step towards avoiding a catastrophe.

The response to a technology that its own creators describe as imminently threatening has been minimal. Legislators announce hearings and issue statements of concern, though no limits or laws are on the horizon. By most measures, we are doing less to govern any threat from AI than we once did for the nuclear menace. Yet several people building AI put the odds of an uncontrollable event in the double digits.

The threat of an AI-driven doomsday scenario echoes a perennial challenge. Humanity has failed to effectively self-regulate its destructive behavior. Independent evaluators have never been allowed to contain hostility and warfare.

Humans have engaged in a relatively unsupervised program of capability development for thousands of years, moving from sharpened stones to a global stockpile of thermonuclear weapons able, several times over, to render the surface of the planet uninhabitable. In retrospect, scientists, analysts, and leaders have had little influence over increasingly powerful, destructive weaponry and a trajectory toward an abysmal future.

Out-of-control AI fits into a familiar mold.

The fear currently animating the debate, that a technology might outrun the collective wisdom required to wield it safely, is not some new feeling summoned into being by the advent of AI. Annihilation is the oldest shared anxiety our species has, and it has been building steadily this century.

While a single blog post from an AI executive can turn into front-page alarm and calls for restraint, no comparable jolt attends a far larger threat. We have mostly stopped caring about the modernization of nuclear forces from Washington to Moscow to Beijing. Meanwhile, there is a growing consensus that another World War is inevitable.

The likelihood of a major conflict among the countries now holding the most powerful weapons is accepted by leadership. In defense circles, foreign policy journals, and increasingly in ordinary conversation, a hardening view is taking shape around great-power competition. The resignation to conflict is reflected in strategic planning and military doctrines that are now aimed at managing what happens after war begins. The destruction has become an acceptable contingency rather than a catastrophe to be avoided.

The ultimate collateral damage is an extraordinary thing for civilization to have normalized.

Rather than just a plan to protect us from the worst outcome of AI, humanity needs an actual pacing framework for peace. And similar to the current proposals for AI containment, independent evaluators with continuous and unrestricted access must be present in the rooms where decisions are made, weighing in on the consequences when a doctrine is revised or when expansion of technology and arsenals that could doom the planet is considered.

The fear that unilateral restraint in AI development cedes ground to whichever rival declines to participate is a familiar excuse. When a company developing AI invokes it, it is not a new insight so much as the oldest ruse used to continue defensive and offensive development, now translated into the vocabulary of AI’s capabilities. This is the heart of the attitude that needs reshaping.

Caution with artificial intelligence deserves to be taken seriously and presents risks specific and fast-moving enough to warrant the restraint being proposed. And the instinct to pace ourselves is the noble path. However, it cannot stop at the machines we have only just created, treated as a discrete emergency to be managed on its own terms, while the nuclear menace hums along and metastasizes. That threat remains the single most urgent unsolved problem the planet faces.

An umbrella plan covering universal concerns holds the only solution. A serious framework would see the one problem: the species that built AI must finally rein in the capacity for self-destruction it has spent decades perfecting, and assemble the safety team it has never had.

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