Report From Planet Earth

Report From Planet Earth

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Conrad D Kruger-Linde's avatar
Conrad D Kruger-Linde
Oct 2

"The fear that unilateral restraint in AI development cedes ground to whichever rival declines to participate is a familiar excuse."

Is it "tragedy of the commons" or "prisoner's dilemma" in Game Theoretics that explains how if one doesn't do the fukc'd up thing then someone else to their advantage will?

To dismiss not the "doing the right thing" as an excuse is to not understand the power these instinctual survival instincts rooted in fear have over us.

I'm not saying it's right and you're wrong which is why it's called a tragedy...however, what I'm suggesting is that it's not as easy as it might appear coming from an idealistic and ideological pov.

Would be nice if Humanity realised that we're either all gonna make it or none of us will and that cooperation and collaboration from a prior-Unity pov is much better...but, how to get there remains the question.

I don't think you spoke to that part, the - HOW.

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
Oct 2

"Obesa cantavit", the fat lady has sung...

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