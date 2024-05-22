The Deceased President And Administrators Of The Iranian Regime

Press reports about the President and Foreign Minister of Iran dying in a helicopter crash quickly turned to discussions about their successors. With the demise of these influential leaders, questions about the dynamics of Iranian political power were analyzed; news coverage reinforced a demonic image of its rulers.

Iran has been deemed an enemy of the United States for decades, viewed as a dangerous nation intent on fracturing world stability. Conventional commentary reinforces the perspective that uniquely, an elite cabal controls all politics:

“Iran’s vice presidents have traditionally not been contenders to succeed their bosses,” said Robin Wright, a joint fellow at the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Wilson Center in Washington. “The bigger question,” she added, “is who will the regime allow to run for the office.”

Describing Iranian leadership as a regime assumes authoritarian rule that denies dissenting opinions or candidates outside of an approved order. As with any totalitarian government, centralizing power and determining the eligibility of candidates is critical.

Using the term regime belittles rulers of countries that do not fall in line with the preferences of the US and its allies. However, an effective regime also maintains hegemony and manipulates elections in the United States.

Americans have prided themselves on having an electoral process that allows democracy to flourish, ensuring the Republic remains under the dominion of the people and their representatives. This unique approach to social order was implemented to eliminate monarchy and fend off autocracy.

Yet forces of unchecked influence and profiteering continue to sabotage this experiment. Not unlike Iran, a ruling class has developed methods to undermine a fair political process. Determining the qualifications of leaders and the limits of their domain is a central task for any order that seeks dominance.

The regime in the United States is no different than elsewhere on the planet. Behind the scenes, a powerful elite engineers an electoral process that retains authority.

Because the most important concern in regulating government is defining who is eligible to rule, any tactic is applied to ensure compliance. When a candidate or elected official deviates from the prescribed order, they are humiliated, marginalized, or threatened to minimize their prestige. Maintaining the boundaries of this process is implemented with legalistic maneuvering, psychological warfare, and character assassination.

Masked Administrators Of The US Regime

The two major political parties in the United States are unified by a facade that is beholden to a military — medical — industrial complex. Giant corporations hedge their bets, supporting both sides in elections to solidify favored status under any administration. Unelected, unbridled industrialists and executives with access to infinite funds and legalistic resources inappropriately influence the legislative, administrative, and electoral process.

Their dominance necessitates excluding any competition from outside of the approved boundaries of debate. Voters must believe they have a choice, but only among sanctioned candidates. This is accomplished by creating a smokescreen to distract from competing ideas and excluding leaders who threaten the agenda of the elite regime.

There are certainly some differences in Iran, where authority is more overtly held. The rule of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is presented as evidence of absolute power. However, no single individual can be responsible for the mechanisms to retain jurisdiction.

All regimes rely on the unified efforts of administrators. These associates maintain continuity by supporting prevailing beliefs and promoting an illusion of stability.

Recent media coverage of politics in Iran can be equally applied to developments in the United States. The new round of commentary provides insights into the struggle of autocrats, wherever they are, to secure dominance.

“It’s a system that is moving away from its republican roots and becoming more authoritarian,” Ms. Vakil said, adding of Mr. Khamenei: “As long as he is comfortable with repressive control, and the elite maintain their unity, don’t expect to see a change.”

This analysis also succinctly applies to developments in the United States, which mirrors previous international interventions. Seventy years ago, by quashing all the freedoms it pretends to uphold, the US regime successfully destabilized Iran and engendered the repressive politics of today.

The unbridled activity of the CIA in Iran is one of the most stunning pieces of evidence of a duplicitous regime in the United States. An elected government was overthrown, installing a ruthless monarch solely because he agreed to support international oil interests. To cement the tyrant’s place, the CIA was a key force in establishing SAVAK, the most notorious secret police force in history:

SAVAK had the power to censor the media, screen applicants for government jobs, and use all means necessary, including torture, to hunt down dissidents.

The current government of Iran was born out of the havoc and terror wrought by US covert intervention; all for the sake of oil.

Secret activities of the US in Iran were part of ongoing efforts for at least a century to reinforce leaders who supported the global financial interests of the regime. This meant propping up dictators and tyrants around the world who were ready to do their bidding. The US-initiated coups that removed democratically elected governments are representative of an agenda that demonstrates an unwavering contempt for democracy.

Destabilizing foreign countries to prop up leaders — by engendering divisiveness — has proven to be a valuable tool. These techniques are now applied in the United States.

Whether abroad or at home, inflaming division among people whose differences are minimal is a key methodology for supporting repressive government edicts. Polarizing proclamations about the need to uphold policies are most often distractions from nefarious schemes procuring the demands of the privileged.

Domestic economic damage caused by the US regime is material proof of their dismissal of public priorities. The compounded effects of military spending with associated debt are virtually ignored.

Those Americans who are not wealthy enough to weather the financial trials and tribulations of our times all suffer similar challenges. Because shelter and food are our primary needs, the economy is consistently an important issue for everyone — yet there is no meaningful solution in sight.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties implement the dictates of a single regime that has allowed the wealthiest to thrive while the middle class and poor suffer an unprecedented demise.

Standard intelligence tactics are applied; the goal is to increase divisiveness among citizens and distract from overt inequities and degrading living standards.

Unmasked Administrators Of The US Regime

In an open display of regime operations, both political parties paint opposing candidates as a threat to the integrity of the system. Describing a contender as unacceptable — rather than facing the key issues of our day — belies dishonesty and a disdain for democracy.

The preposterous assertion that voters are committed to a candidate by party allegiance or are obliged to vote for or against anyone based on a single issue is a further deceptive manipulation.

The disruptive machinations of a malevolent, calamitous regime are intended to eliminate the possibility of a dignified electoral process. Recognizing these distractions is the primary step in reducing their impact.

