Report From Planet Earth

Report From Planet Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Petrosino's avatar
Peter Petrosino
Sep 13

Thank you and bravo for sharing such an important composition. You eloquently blend traditional scientific thought with cutting edge discoveries, speculative thought, and spiritual insights. I commend you for your focus on topics that transcend the countless trivial distractions that seem to captivate so many. Warmest regards to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MSB's avatar
MSB
Sep 14

You talked about health being a balance between differing forces, which is of course very much understood in Traditional Chinese Medicine and represented by the yin/yang symbol. A lot of what you describe in terms of parallels is understood under the Law of Correspondence. The holographic model and the notion of quantum healing has been described by several in the field of holistic thinking/holistic health, but I have a feeling you already know all the above.

However, your updated information is very interesting. For a new audience to this knowledge, I have to say you’ve presented it very well and you’ve structured your piece very cohesively. Good job! I love your succinctness coupled with comprehensiveness, such as the way you described the homoeopathic model.

Most brilliantly, you’ve demonstrated that those few billionaires that believe their longevity is related to AI, organ transplants, cryonics and the like may be somewhat delusional. I say this because their whole ethos is about separation rather than unity. Lastly, I keep discovering that only the best people are/were involved with CHD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Marks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture