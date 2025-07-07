Report From Planet Earth

Report From Planet Earth

Geobub
Jul 7

Curious article... The current form of AI is not truly AI. Most of the so-called AI is a mashup of long-standing code snippets in interesting ways. Some of the so-called AI is supervised, and it would have human bias deeply embedded throughout, as the supervisors are humans. Designers attempt to model certain aspects of reality using polynomials of up to the nth order, drawing on Chaos Theory and Complex Adaptive Systems (CAS) paradigms, which incorporate self-organizing algorithms. Tensor processors quickly crunch these equations using linear algebraic methods, giving the illusion of intelligence. That is the material aspect of AI.

I find it disquieting that, again, we try to explain human nature using aspects of nature. Did we not learn from Gödel's Theorems of Incompleteness? While mathematical, these theorems fundamentally state that nothing can be self-descriptive or self-originating. We must step out of our fish bowl and look back to explain it. However, we then encounter a recursive problem of explaining our current location. In short, which came first, the chicken or the egg? Taking incompleteness into account, where does the recursive loop stop? Numerous theologies, philosophies, and cosmologies attempt to reconcile this conundrum. Some people think AI is the answer, but AI is inside the fishbowl.

Let's explore one theology, the Judeo-Christian Theology. The buck stops with God, who is outside of space and time, and looks back at the creation he defined at the utterance of 'let there be light.' God created the universe to trap evil after a war in heaven, and God cast down the devil like a bolt of lightning. God then breathed the souls of each person, known before the foundations of time, into their earthly embodiments to undergo tests of loyalty, with trials and tribulations. People are to find their way home. However, people lost their way as they listened to the doubts, innuendos, ambiguities, and obfuscations the devil whispered to them. People warred and stole from each other. They began rebelling against their bodies and the natural order. God sent the Prince of Peace to lead them home, but people rebelled. They continue to wage war and deny the natural order. Even God declared war between good and evil and God is victorious in the end. Still, people find their god in everything, from nothingness to AI.

Doug Larsen
Jul 7

I wasn't programmed to dismiss these concerns as "conspiracy theories" -

What if "Claude" were programmed to dismiss conflicting theories to the "Narrative"?

In other words, a CCP AI will converse differently than a USA-centric AI.

This "conversation" is like reading DM having a conversation with himself. Everyone in the room is already part of the choir. It's a technologically advantaged echo chamber.

