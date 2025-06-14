Report From Planet Earth

Report From Planet Earth

Spaceman Spiff
2d

There will be no vindication as it requires a degree of self-awareness and honesty most do not possess. This is the real reward for the unvaxxed. Awareness of what most people are really like.

I never took anything either. I looked on aghast as most around me succumbed. I understood from March 2020 I was witnessing mass hysteria, and my view never changed. Every histrionic outburst about the unvaccinated just made me more convinced. I witnessed how easily most capitulate to authority. It taught me a lot.

I learned that intelligence, IQ, education and other standard markers counted for very little. Character (or personality perhaps) is the decider.

Most are unable or unwilling to think for themselves. Importantly, the more pessimistic philosophers through the ages, who have claimed man does not yearn for freedom but instead seeks safety, are probably closer to the truth.

I watched intelligent, capable, successful people fail to question anything about the whole affair, up to and including being injected multiple times with an experimental concoction with minimal data to back up its effectiveness because a guy on TV told them to. That is the reality.

Even the mechanism itself was the stuff of horror stories. A manipulation of the body's immune process to continually self-create a pathogen to then trigger a standard immune response sounded to me like a process that could easily go wrong. All that was available early on even to me, a non-scientist. And yet almost everyone I discussed it with was indifferent. They could not see beyond authority.

To put it simply, vindication from these people, all of them cowards, is worthless anyway.

Jean James
2d

This was a tough but poignant read that dredges up the not so distant past of government suppression, coercion and manipulation on human fear. The ability of our fellow humans to discern was strikingly and rapidly disarmed. It was as if we were inserted into a quantum experiment. I’ll admit it took me a bit to catch on, but once I saw it with my own eyes I could never go back. I lost my job, my respect and some of my family members.

The information contradicting the narrative was out early and for all to see, but like children afraid of the dark, most believed the monster was under their bed and never bothered to open their eyes and check for themselves!

