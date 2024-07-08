Dear Readers,

With 120 days before the presidential election, the Biden administration is now in violation of the law protecting presidential candidates.

U.S. Code Title 18 Section 3056, section 7, stipulates that the U.S. Secret Service is required to protect major Presidential candidates — and within 120 days the spouses of such candidates.

This brief post contains a Senate Resolution I drafted and sent to Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Rand Paul after writing an opinion piece for the Miami Herald. As there has been no reply from their offices and the urgency only increases, I have just sent it again with copies to senior aides.

Senator Cruz and Senator Paul are the only members of Congress who have openly questioned Homeland Security about why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not received Secret Service protection.

The country must awaken to this negligence. Should this Resolution reverberate with your sentiments, perhaps consider forwarding it to a Senator who might be sympathetic and brave enough to move it forward.

Any member can present a Resolution without debate or committee discussion. If this is done, the press and the public, despite political affiliation, will likely join the important call to protect Mr. Kennedy and his family.

A PDF of the Resolution can be downloaded for distribution at the end.

DRAFT

—

118th Congress – The Senate of The United States

RESOLUTION

Calling on the Secretary of Homeland Security to Initiate Secret Service Protection for Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Whereas, pursuant to PUBLIC LAW 90-329, enacted after the assassination of Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and U.S. Code Title 18 Section 3056, the U.S. Secret Service is required to protect major Presidential candidates and within 120 days the spouses of such candidates;

Whereas, section 7 of the above code specifically authorizes protection of candidates as, “those individuals identified as such by the Secretary of Homeland Security after consultation with an advisory committee consisting of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, and one additional member selected by the other members of the committee”;

Whereas, considering the Kennedy family history in politics and public service and Robert F. Kennedy’s stature as a legitimate and serious candidate for the United States Presidency;

Whereas, according to recent polls Mr. Kennedy is gaining prominence and increasing support among voters nationwide;

Whereas, Mr. Kennedy has been subject to numerous threats and dangerous activities within his proximity including an armed intruder posing as a U.S. Marshall approaching him at a political event and an aggressive intruder who entered his private property twice in one day;

Whereas, the above-confirmed incidents are in addition to other menacing activity including intimidating and threatening correspondence,

Whereas, the law regarding Secret Service protection for U.S. Presidential Candidates requires the Secretary For Homeland Security to initiate such protection: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved,

SENSE OF THE SENATE.

The Senate —

Views the grave threats to Robert F. Kennedy sufficient to require Secret Service protection. Calls on the Secretary of Homeland Security to immediately implement such protection.

Resolution For Secret Service Protection For RFK Jr 42KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

