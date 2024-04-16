This piece has also been published in the Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2024/04/16/commentary-we-have-lost-faith-in-the-institution-of-the-presidency/

Abraham Lincoln, pictured in 1863. His words still carry weight today. (Alexander Gardner/National Galleries Scotland)

The United States has lost faith in the institution of the Presidency. Principled qualities for candidates to hold a high office with dignity — ensuring all voters are represented — have been eclipsed by selfish priorities that foster pandering to gain a slim majority.

Having to choose between the lesser of two evils reveals a further degradation of the electoral process. This double-bind is exaggerated by candidates depicting their rivals as unacceptably dangerous. No matter which contender is victorious, voters are resigned to having a new President who will not reflect their values — and can’t possibly speak for them or serve their interests.

Americans have forgotten that once elected, a new leader represents everyone. Yet within the country’s population of over 300 million, there must be a person to fulfill this challenge. The highest ethical virtues and personal attributes are a requirement.

Having unequivocal and conscientious values determines the soundness of a potential President; eclipsing all political allegiances. There are righteous qualities that a just and sensible leader must embody if the Republic will hold.

Each of these following characteristics of a worthy candidate is prefaced by relevant words of Abraham Lincoln, who on the strength of his character, managed to support a unified nation through its greatest divisive challenge;

Wisdom

In my position it is somewhat important that I should not say any foolish things. It very often happens that the only way to help it is to say nothing at all.

The foundation of wisdom is humility. The Declaration Of Independence and the Constitution are based on the rejection of monarchy and the spurious concept of a perfect leader with divine rights. A President who does not indulge in self-congratulatory rhetoric can adapt to the changing dynamics of leadership. The wise management of government is solely oriented towards supporting the people’s rights, granted by the law of the land.

Compassion

I hold that while man exists, it is his duty to improve not only his own condition, but to assist in ameliorating mankind; and therefore, I am for those means which will give the greatest good to the greatest number.

Caring for an entire nation is a unique task and responsibility. In a country where everyone holds inalienable rights, it is a primary Presidential duty to support the people and ensure that suffering is minimized. The challenge of providing a clean environment, where basic needs are met and the potential for a joyful life is maximized — is the President’s central task.

Courage

Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.

The ability to administrate the United States demands the courage to make appointments and decisions based on calm reason and honorable intention. A powerful and effective President understands that there is rarely a need for forceful action if laws are developed and applied based on fairness and justice. The fruit of courageous leadership is a land where peace and prosperity thrive.

Patriotism

We have enough objects of charity at home, and it is our duty to take care of our own poor, and our own suffering, before we go abroad to intermeddle with other people's business.

A President’s responsibility and the primary objective of nationalism is enhancing people’s care for loved ones, family, and the infrastructure of their local community. National security is not found through patriotic zealotry or animosity towards domestic or foreign adversaries. Support for the lives and freedoms of citizens is grounded by ensuring that Constitutional rights remain central to administrative processes. An effective leader enhances the basic needs of all citizens, particularly life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The patriotism of a President is supportive of the people’s empowerment; the most important attribute of a successful administration.

Honesty

How many legs does a dog have if you call the tail a leg? Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it a leg.

The truth of a President’s words or actions needs to be self-evident and of the highest standard. Noble leadership relies on cultivating altruism; the foundation of honest work and true accomplishments. When challenged, any defense must rely on objective facts. The ability to recognize and admit when mistakes are made and provide details of corrective measures is an absolute requirement of a competent leader. Truth is the foundation of a President’s just cause.

Report From Planet Earth appreciates and depends on those who support this writing with donations and paid subscriptions. Please consider contributing.

Make A One Time Donation Here

Share