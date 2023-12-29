Report From Planet Earth
We Have Lost Faith in the Institution of the Presidency
Required Attributes Of Candidates
Apr 16
•
David Marks
225
149
Trending Presidential Archetypes
There Are No Lesser Evils
Apr 4
•
David Marks
16
5
March 2024
Government Conspired To Stop Viral Streaking
Don’t Forgive the CDC — For Indeed, They Know What They Do
Mar 22
•
David Marks
17
1
Order Unrestored
Because Of An Unrealistic Myth
Mar 17
•
David Marks
19
3
Everything Is Broken
Though Fixable
Mar 12
•
David Marks
21
8
February 2024
Crashing Into The Moon
A Symbolic Failure
Feb 25
•
David Marks
21
6
The Enigmatic Placebo
Mind, Matter, And Self-Healing
Feb 7
•
David Marks
17
5
January 2024
An Interview With Miami Extraterrestrials
On Dystopia and Utopia
Jan 21
•
David Marks
9
3
Guardian Faces User Revolt over Censorship Stance on Vaccine Critics
Readers threaten to cancel subscriptions over banning reasonable commentary
Jan 7
•
David Marks
14
5
December 2023
We Remain Victims Of A PSYOP
A Huge Covert Government Psychological Operation Persists
Dec 29, 2023
•
David Marks
24
4
US Government Cancels Christmas
New Edict Funds An Anti-Christmas Vaccine
Dec 21, 2023
•
David Marks
10
2
Denial Of Secret Service Protection For Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Endangers All Americans
The Complicity Of Inaction And Silence
Dec 17, 2023
•
David Marks
17
9
